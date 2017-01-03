United Way recognizes local organizations

The Nashua Welfare & Community Services Department and Bicentennial Elementary School were recognized this month for their participation in United Way's citywide workplace campaign. Mike Apfelberg, president of the United Way of Greater Nashua, and Mayor Jim Donchess visited both organizations to show their appreciation, with Donchess saying he is "incredibly pleased by the generosity of support from the city and school employees" for the campaign.

