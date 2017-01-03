United Way recognizes local organizat...

United Way recognizes local organizations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

The Nashua Welfare & Community Services Department and Bicentennial Elementary School were recognized this month for their participation in United Way's citywide workplace campaign. Mike Apfelberg, president of the United Way of Greater Nashua, and Mayor Jim Donchess visited both organizations to show their appreciation, with Donchess saying he is "incredibly pleased by the generosity of support from the city and school employees" for the campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Dec 26 SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec 17 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec 15 Ha Ha good luck 2
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec 15 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
News CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on... Dec '16 Wildchild 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,280 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,557

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC