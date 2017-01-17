Ultima: Parkway destroyed business; City named in $25M eminent domain lawsuit

The Broad Street Parkway was built to bring businesses to the city's Millyard district, but instead, the roadway destroyed a manufacturing business that at one time had more than 60 employees, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Concord. "It's an absolute travesty that needs to be remedied," said Mark Bourbeau, the attorney representing the owners of the Ultima Nashua Industrial Corp. ... Subscribe or log in to read more NASHUA - The Broad Street Parkway was built to bring businesses to the city's Millyard district, but instead, the roadway destroyed a manufacturing business that at one time had more than 60 employees, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Concord.

