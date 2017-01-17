U.S. Marshals: Fugitive of Week has violent tendencies

A man wanted for failing to appear on charges of amphetamine possession, disobeying an officer and bail jumping on the original charge of assault, is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals office in Concord. Berube sometimes goes by the alias, Scott Main and there are various ages listed for Berube.

