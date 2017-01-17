U.S. Marshals: Fugitive of Week has violent tendencies
A man wanted for failing to appear on charges of amphetamine possession, disobeying an officer and bail jumping on the original charge of assault, is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals office in Concord. Berube sometimes goes by the alias, Scott Main and there are various ages listed for Berube.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|17 hr
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec '16
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC