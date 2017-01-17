Trio of Nashua drug court grads focused on the future

Judge Jacalyn Colburn's reading of "Oh, The Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss has become a tradition at Hillsborough County South Adult Drug Court graduations - but it was especially relevant Thursday, as three of the court's graduates were in their mid-20s. Graduates Brianna Baglione, Justin Hall and Richard Marchant all have pasts of drug addiction starting in their teens, but each used the podium - in front of roughly one hundred friends, family members, drug court participants and dignitaries - to look towards the future.

