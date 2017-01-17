Trio of Nashua drug court grads focus...

Trio of Nashua drug court grads focused on the future

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Judge Jacalyn Colburn's reading of "Oh, The Places You'll Go" by Dr. Seuss has become a tradition at Hillsborough County South Adult Drug Court graduations - but it was especially relevant Thursday, as three of the court's graduates were in their mid-20s. Graduates Brianna Baglione, Justin Hall and Richard Marchant all have pasts of drug addiction starting in their teens, but each used the podium - in front of roughly one hundred friends, family members, drug court participants and dignitaries - to look towards the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10) Jan 18 Bob 62
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Dec 26 SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec '16 Ha Ha good luck 2
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec '16 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,112,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC