Three charged in alleged stabbing
A police investigation into a mid-December stabbing in a downtown Nashua apartment building has led to the arrest of three individuals on various charges stemming from the alleged incident. Taken into custody and later released on bail were Nicholas Day, 33, of 310 Elmwood Drive, Hudson; Stephanie Lemay, 36, of 177 Main St., Apt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec 15
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC