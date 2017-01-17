Symphony NH performs Mozart and Beethoven

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Symphony NH will present the works of Mozart and Beethoven in a concert at Keefe Auditorium, Elm Street Middle School, 117 Elm St. Symphony NH's first concert of 2017 is one of drama, conquest and exploration, celebrating the works of these grand composers with Mozart's Overture to The Marriage of Figaro - a story rivaling the drama and scandal of any of your favorite television shows - and with Max Levinson returning to perform Beethoven's Fourth Piano Concerto. Levinson describes the work as "having a range of emotion with incredible sensitivity, but also power and passion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.