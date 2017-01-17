Symphony NH performs Mozart and Beeth...

Symphony NH performs Mozart and Beethoven

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Symphony NH will present the works of Mozart and Beethoven in a concert at Keefe Auditorium, Elm Street Middle School, 117 Elm St. Symphony NH's first concert of 2017 is one of drama, conquest and exploration, celebrating the works of these grand composers with Mozart's Overture to The Marriage of Figaro - a story rivaling the drama and scandal of any of your favorite television shows - and with Max Levinson returning to perform Beethoven's Fourth Piano Concerto. Levinson describes the work as "having a range of emotion with incredible sensitivity, but also power and passion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10) 13 hr Bob 62
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Dec 26 SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec '16 Ha Ha good luck 2
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec '16 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC