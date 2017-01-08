Suspicious death in Nashua ruled a homicide

The suspicious death of a 45-year-old man in Nashua, New Hampshire has been ruled a homicide, state officials said on Sunday night. Nashua police discovered the body of Javier Rivera Afanador at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in response to a welfare check at 32 Kinsley Street, according to a statement released by the office of New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph A. Foster.

