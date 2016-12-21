State's first babies of 2017 arrive
The first baby of 2017 born in Nashua arrived at 5:09 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman. The parents' names, and that of the baby, weren't immediately available, the spokeswoman said.
