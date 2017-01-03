Spend Saturday evening with Spirit Fiddle and Friends
NASHUA - At 7 p.m. Saturday, two duos, Spirit Fiddle and Late Night Radio, will perform in concert at Nashua Presbyterian Church, 1010 W. Hollis St. Award-winning fiddler Robin Warren and her guitar partner Brian Clancey return to New Hampshire from their new home in South Carolina to perform with Late Night Radio, featuring Bob and Diane Kordas.
