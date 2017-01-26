Social worker claims she was repriman...

Social worker claims she was reprimanded for safety efforts

A former social worker for the Division of Children, Youth & Families is suing her former employer, claiming she was disciplined when she tried to protect children and ordered by her supervisors to put them back into dangerous homes. Ashley Rossiter filed a lawsuit claiming employment discrimination under the Whistleblower Protection laws, as well as a disability discrimination claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

