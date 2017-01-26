Second suspect charged in Nashua stab...

Second suspect charged in Nashua stabbing, robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Nashua Telegraph

The arrest Wednesday of a 31-year-old Nashua woman makes her the second person charged in connection with last week's robbery and stabbing of an elderly Temple Street man, according to police. Jessica King, currently of no fixed address, faces one Class A felony count of criminal liability for the conduct of another to robbery, which accuses her of helping her friend, Brandon Mason, gain access to the alleged victim's apartment the night that Mason allegedly tried to rob the 68-year-old man and stabbed him during an altercation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan 24 VictorOrians 1
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan 22 educator11 1
1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10) Jan 18 Bob 62
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Dec '16 SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec '16 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,350,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC