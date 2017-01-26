Second suspect charged in Nashua stabbing, robbery

The arrest Wednesday of a 31-year-old Nashua woman makes her the second person charged in connection with last week's robbery and stabbing of an elderly Temple Street man, according to police. Jessica King, currently of no fixed address, faces one Class A felony count of criminal liability for the conduct of another to robbery, which accuses her of helping her friend, Brandon Mason, gain access to the alleged victim's apartment the night that Mason allegedly tried to rob the 68-year-old man and stabbed him during an altercation.

