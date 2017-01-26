Second suspect charged in Nashua stabbing, robbery
The arrest Wednesday of a 31-year-old Nashua woman makes her the second person charged in connection with last week's robbery and stabbing of an elderly Temple Street man, according to police. Jessica King, currently of no fixed address, faces one Class A felony count of criminal liability for the conduct of another to robbery, which accuses her of helping her friend, Brandon Mason, gain access to the alleged victim's apartment the night that Mason allegedly tried to rob the 68-year-old man and stabbed him during an altercation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec '16
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC