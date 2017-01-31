School officials discuss scope of homelessness
With nearly 270 students experiencing homelessness in the Nashua School District, education officials discussed how the district helps students and how that support works into the budget. Title I Director Cherrie Fulton and Bob Cioppa, director of the English Language Learner program and student services, gave a presentation on homelessness in the district at Monday's Board of Education meeting.
