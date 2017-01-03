Rochester Police Log
ROCHESTER – The following items are based on 1,052 entries on the Rochester Police Log from Dec. 19-25: 1:56 a.m. – Police make a welfare check on a Wyandotte lady who feels people are clustered all around and listening to her on the phone. 4:20 a.m. – Brain David Halsey Jr., 25, a transient, is charged with willful concealment at the Route 11 Shell station.
