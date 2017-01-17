Rochester Police log, Dec. 19-25

Rochester Police log, Dec. 19-25

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

1:49 p.m. – Michael Mouncey-Denning, 18, of 30D Charles St., is charged with two counts of contempt. 5:49 a.m. – Katie L. Norraik, 32, of Northgate Apartments, 1C5, is charged with driving after suspension and disobeying a police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Dec 26 SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec '16 Ha Ha good luck 2
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec '16 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
News CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on... Dec '16 Wildchild 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,020 • Total comments across all topics: 278,016,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC