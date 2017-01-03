Rising from the ashes; Nashua church celebrates reopening

Pastor Larry Hileman on Sunday recalled "keeping my eye" on a vacant building at the eastern edge of Nashua's French Hill some years ago, hoping that one day it could be transformed into the new home of his Heritage Baptist Church. After eight years of not only watching the place, but often visiting late at night and praying at each of its four corners, Hileman's hopes - and prayers - were answered.

