Retirement party scheduled for Christie
Members of the Nashua community are invited to say goodbye to retiring executive director of the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, Lisa Christie. Christie is stepping down after 27 years with the organization serving Nashua's poor and homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
