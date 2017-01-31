Renovation effort; developers working on home with deep roots

A partnership of local developers, with the approval of the city and neighbors, is tackling a renovation project on an antique Nashua home linked to a prominent family with roots dating to Nashua's earliest days. The partnership, called 7-9 Amherst Street LLC, has eyes on restoring the now dilapidated but once glorious Greeley home at 7 Amherst St. ... Subscribe or log in to read more A partnership of local developers, with the approval of the city and neighbors, is tackling a renovation project on an antique Nashua home linked to a prominent family with roots dating to Nashua's earliest days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.