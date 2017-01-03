Region hit by snow, again
A familiar sight in what has been a snowy start to the winter season, the white stuff began to fall in the early afternoon Saturday around Greater Nashua and was expected to continue until midnight. Nashua was projected to receive between 3 or 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
