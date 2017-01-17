Positive Street Art plans birthday shindig

Nashua's urban art pioneers Positive Street Art will hold a five-year anniversary celebration from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Martha's Exchange second-floor ballroom at 187 Main St. The event is one part art party and one part fundraiser as the group looks to raise money for a series of outdoor downtown murals. ... Subscribe or log in to read more NASHUA - Nashua's urban art pioneers Positive Street Art will hold a five-year anniversary celebration from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Martha's Exchange second-floor ballroom at 187 Main St. The event is one part art party and one part fundraiser as the group looks to raise money for a series of outdoor downtown murals.

