Pontine Theatre Shares Holiday Cheer With New England Senior Citizens

Pontine Theatre, a resident company at Portsmouth's Strawbery Banke Museum, recently completed its annual New England Christmas tour which was funded by a $3,000 grant from the Jack & Dorothy Byrne Foundation along with support from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Each season, Pontine Theatre's Co-Artistic Directors, Greg Gathers and Marguerite Mathews, create original stagings of seasonal stories which are presented both at home on the Seacoast and on tour throughout the region.

