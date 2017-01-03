Plea deal in pharmacy robbery; Maine man agrees to receive substance abuse counselling
The Maine man charged with robbing a Hudson pharmacy in June has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of theft in exchange for no jail time, providing he continues to receive substance abuse counselling. K.C. Lontine, 23, of 30 Warren Ave., Portland, had initially been charged with a Class A felony count of robbery.
