What began as occasional episodes of playful tickling would give way to fondling, first over, then under, the then-preteen girl's clothing, a county prosecutor told a Hillsborough County Superior Court South judge Tuesday morning. Soon it would escalate to digital penetration, and finally, to oral sex and on at least one occasion, sexual intercourse, according to the prosecutor, assistant County Attorney Leslie Gill.

