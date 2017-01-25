Pilot study helps Brookline with budgeting road maintenance
A recent study of Brookline's paved roads has resulted in a suggested spending plan in line with current practices. The study, conducted under the guidance of the Nashua Regional Planning Commission, was to "review the road system's condition" with an eye toward efficient maintenance.
