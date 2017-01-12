Opioid crisis fueling more cases at DCYF
New Hampshire's opioid crisis is putting a heavy burden on the state's child protection agency, which has seen the number of babies born exposed to drugs skyrocket over the last four years, officials said Friday. Pregnant women who abuse opioids can give birth to babies with their own symptoms of withdrawal.
