Operation Care For Troops seeking items to send overseas
A local effort to bring comfort and care items to soldiers serving overseas is in need of a boost as the group's next deployment of packages nears. Operation Care For Troops, which spawned from the group that began around 2005 as MooreMart, is looking for some specific items requested by military members serving in several countries.
