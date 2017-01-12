OLLI education series to be presented in Nashua
The thoughts of Thomas Jefferson, millworker culture and keyboard lessons are all part of a series of new continuing education offerings slated this month for learners older than 50. The Osher Lifelong Living Institute at Granite State College is hosting presentations at Nashua's Hunt Community Home, 10 Allds St., and The Huntington at Nashua, 55 Kent Lane, both of which are Silverstone Living facilities.
