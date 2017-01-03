OD deaths doubled in 2016; Donchess: ...

OD deaths doubled in 2016; Donchess: Tide may be turning thanks to Safe Stations program

The city averaged an overdose a day in 2016 and more than doubled the number of fatal overdoses from the previous year as the opioid addiction epidemic continued its grip on the region. "There's no question that 2016 is worse than 2015," Mayor Jim Donchess said.

