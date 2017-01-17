No injuries after landing gear collapses at Nashua airport
No one was injured, but a twin-engine airplane received thousands of dollars' worth of damages after its front landing gear collapsed during landing on Friday at Boire Field. Nashua Fire Rescue was called to stand by as a Beech 58 airplane registered to Dominion Aviation Services in Richmond, Va., was coming in to land at Nashua's airport.
