No injuries after landing gear collap...

No injuries after landing gear collapses at Nashua airport

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

No one was injured, but a twin-engine airplane received thousands of dollars' worth of damages after its front landing gear collapsed during landing on Friday at Boire Field. Nashua Fire Rescue was called to stand by as a Beech 58 airplane registered to Dominion Aviation Services in Richmond, Va., was coming in to land at Nashua's airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10) Jan 18 Bob 62
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Dec 26 SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec '16 Ha Ha good luck 2
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec '16 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC