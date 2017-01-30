No Cash: PDVSA Tankers Stuck Off Vene...

No Cash: PDVSA Tankers Stuck Off Venezuela

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Marine News

More than 4 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil and fuels are stuck in tankers in the Caribbean because Venezuela's state-run oil firm cannot afford to pay for cleaning dirty tankers and port inspections, Reuters reports, quoting internal company reports and Reuters tanker tracking data. According to PDVSA's trade documents and Reuters shipping data, some dozen tankers full of barrels are being held back because the hulls have been soiled by crude, stemming from several oil leaks in the last year at key ports of Bajo Grande and Jose, which has resulted in delayed operations for loading and discharging.

