Nashuan charged with third-strike theft; police find 40-year-old on roof of Chestnut St. property

A former Chestnut Street resident took a third strike this week on the charge of receiving stolen property, or theft, after police chased him from a downtown rooftop and eventually took him into custody. Police said Jason Noury, 40, is charged with multiple offenses, including felony-level receiving stolen property and criminal trespass, the latter of which stemmed from his presence on the roof of 87 Chestnut St., a property from which he has been banned.

