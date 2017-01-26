Nashua prepared to go it alone on rail; Will consider commuter rail options
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess testified Wednesday the city is prepared to explore a Nashua-only option for the commuter rail service. Donchess was testifying before the House Transportation Committee in opposition to a bill to repeal the New Hampshire Rail Transit Authority, an all-volunteer board that has helped lead studies on commuter rail options for the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Tue
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC