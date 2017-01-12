Nashua Police arrest suspect

A 23-year-old man accused of robbing a variety store on Thursday was arrested soon after the event and is now charged with robbery, a Class A felony, as well as two counts of resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. Dereck Chaisson, of no fixed address, is accused by police of entering Hollis Street Variety, 131 East Hollis St., around 9:30 p.m. and, with his hands in his pockets, asking the clerk to give him the money from the cash register; the clerk complied.

