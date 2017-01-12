Nashua man to do jail time for possessing, selling drugs
Matthew Escamilla, one of several men and women arrested last summer in a Nashua police drug sweep, has agreed to plead guilty to two of his charges in exchange for a roughly six-month term in Valley Street jail. Escamilla, 28, who at the time of his indictment in October had no fixed address but has previously listed addresses of 23 Temple St., Apt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec '16
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec '16
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC