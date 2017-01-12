Nashua man to do jail time for posses...

Nashua man to do jail time for possessing, selling drugs

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Matthew Escamilla, one of several men and women arrested last summer in a Nashua police drug sweep, has agreed to plead guilty to two of his charges in exchange for a roughly six-month term in Valley Street jail. Escamilla, 28, who at the time of his indictment in October had no fixed address but has previously listed addresses of 23 Temple St., Apt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec 28 jeamlee 5
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Dec 26 SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec 22 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec 17 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly Dec '16 Ha Ha good luck 2
News NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09) Dec '16 whyte boyyyyyyyyy 97
News CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on... Dec '16 Wildchild 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,985,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC