Nashua man receives deferred sentence for robbery

An attorney for Anthony Clark said last week that the 20-year-old Nashua man spent just about every one of his 147 days in jail regretting what he described as "the two biggest mistakes of his life." Along the way, Attorney Michael Zaino said during Clark's plea and sentencing hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court South, Clark "suddenly realized he was acting just like his father," who, Zaino said, has had his own troubles with the law and was far from a good role model for his son.

