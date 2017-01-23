Nashua man accused of burglary, armed...

Nashua man accused of burglary, armed robbery

Yesterday

Nashua police say Joseph Fuller, 39, of 12 North Seventh St., Nashua, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Saturday on armed robbery and burglary charges.

Nashua, NH

