Nashua Lowe's helps upgrade Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua is undergoing a series of site and security improvements after the organization received a $50,000 grant from Lowe's as a part of the company's "Renovation Across the Nation" initiative. NASHUA - The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua is undergoing a series of site and security improvements after the organization received a $50,000 grant from Lowe's as a part of the company's "Renovation Across the Nation" initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.