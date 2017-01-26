Nashua leaders hope for pension revisions
Mayor Jim Donchess is hopeful state legislators understand the problems that rising pension costs present to Nashua and other cities and towns throughout the state. Donchess and other Nashua representatives went to Concord to speak to the House Executive Departments and Administration Committee about a trio of bills that address the state's pension costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Tue
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC