Nashua infrastructure committee hears Mine Falls bridge project updates

Engineers in charge of a project to build a pedestrian bridge to Mine Falls Park off Ledge Street are optimistic the project will go out to bid this fall. Representatives from engineering company Hoyle, Tanner & Associates, along with Sarah Marchant, Nashua's community development division director, told the city's Committee on Infrastructure Wednesday a federal feasibility study has been completed on the estimated $500,000 project to build a trail on Everett Street to connect the Heritage Rail Trail to Ledge Street, where a new crosswalk would lead to a 10-foot-wide bridge into the park.

