Nashua Elks settling in to new home
Burned out of its third-floor downtown lodge rooms in a huge early-morning fire in late March 1961, all that members of Nashua's burgeoning Lodge of Elks had to do was drive about three miles south and push a bunch of symbolic shovels into the ground, and voila! Their brand new home was on its way to becoming reality.
