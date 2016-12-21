Nashua church to host tribute
The First Baptist Church of Nashua will host its 35th annual tribute to the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. This year's program, entitled "Unity," will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the church at 121 Manchester St. ... Subscribe or log in to read more NASHUA - The First Baptist Church of Nashua will host its 35th annual tribute to the life and legacy of the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec 15
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec 2
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC