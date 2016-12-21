Nashua church to host tribute

The First Baptist Church of Nashua will host its 35th annual tribute to the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. This year's program, entitled "Unity," will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the church at 121 Manchester St. ... Subscribe or log in to read more NASHUA - The First Baptist Church of Nashua will host its 35th annual tribute to the life and legacy of the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.