Nashua Choral Society announces Jan. 16, 23 open rehearsals
Nashua Choral Society announces open rehearsals Jan. 16 and 23. Singers interested in a high quality performing opportunity are invited to participate in these 7 p.m. Monday sessions. Artistic director Philip Lauriat has brought many years of experience to the organization.
Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
