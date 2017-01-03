Nashua Board of Education changes leadership for new term
In a split vote, the Nashua Board of Education selected member George Farrington to replace sitting President Sandra Ziehm for the upcoming one-year term. While Farrington has previously served several years as president, Ziehm headed the board for the last year.
