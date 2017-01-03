N.H. and national gas prices at three-year high, expected to rise

New Hampshire drivers are on average paying the highest New Year's gas prices since 2014 after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed last fall to cut oil output by 1.8 million barrels per day. New Hampshire's average price as of Jan. 3 is $2.31 per gallon, which is 6 cents higher than a week ago and 33 cents higher than a year ago, reported Dan Goodman, manager of public affairs for New Hampshire and Vermont for AAA Northern New England.

