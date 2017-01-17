More than 100 indictments in January

A Merrimack woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly man, the suspect in the kidnapping of a teenage girl from her father's custody and a Londonderry woman facing multiple counts of second-offense drug sales are among the 48 individuals indicted this month by a Hillsborough County South grand jury. Included in the indictments are seven handed down against the Sanford, Maine man who put a North End neighborhood on edge by allegedly firing multiple shots from a vehicle then, during a foot pursuit, allegedly walking toward a police officer holding a firearm.

