Meals on Wheels gets $20K to help with fifth delivery day

In support of reinstating a fifth meal delivery day, St. Joseph Community Services Meals on Wheels recently received a $20,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. "The contribution from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation makes a real difference in our ability to provide full service to all those who need our help," Meghan Brady, president of St. Joseph Community Services, said in a Jan. 11 press statement.

