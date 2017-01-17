Mass. man held in iPhone scam

Christopher Charles, 34, of Springfield, is being held on $10,000 cash bail after he was arraigned in Nashua district court on one count of felony identity fraud. ... Subscribe or log in to read more Christopher Charles, 34, of Springfield, is being held on $10,000 cash bail after he was arraigned in Nashua district court on one count of felony identity fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.