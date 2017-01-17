Mass. man held in iPhone scam
Christopher Charles, 34, of Springfield, is being held on $10,000 cash bail after he was arraigned in Nashua district court on one count of felony identity fraud. ... Subscribe or log in to read more Christopher Charles, 34, of Springfield, is being held on $10,000 cash bail after he was arraigned in Nashua district court on one count of felony identity fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|3 hr
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec '16
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC