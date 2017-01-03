Manchester woman jailed, charged with assaulting ex in Nashua

A former Nashua resident now living in Manchester was arraigned this week in Nashua district court on assault and drug charges after her ex-boyfriend told police she barged into his Temple Street apartment, began yelling "and beat me up." Police arrested Carolyn Bozek, 35, of 65A Robert Court, Manchester, just before 6 p.m. New Year's Day after she emerged from a closet where police said she was hiding.

