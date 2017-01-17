Man sets himself on fire in Nashua
Witnesses rushed to the aid of a man who set himself on fire in a East Hollis Street parking lot Tuesday night, extinguishing the flames just before police arrived. Sgt. Ty Kucharski said police responded to the parking lot next to 37 East Hollis St. around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a man on fire.
