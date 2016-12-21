Man charged after criminal threatening

Reed Burgess, 24, of 127 Vine St., Unit C, was charged Dec. 28 with criminal mischief, a Class B felony, stemming from a Nov. 4 incident where officers with the Nashua Police Department say Burgess had thrown a car jack at a victim's vehicle as he passed by him. The incident caused more than $1,500 of damage to the vehicle and an arrest warrant was obtained for Burgess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.