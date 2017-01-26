Majestic Fast Ferry Chooses Perkins Aux Engines
Perkins 4.4TW2GM auxiliary engines have been selected by Majestic Fast Ferry Pte Ltd in Singapore to power the generators on board three new 33m catamaran fast ferries being used for comfortable travel to Batam and Tanjung Pinang Island. The new series of luxurious ferries, Majestic 7, 8 and 9 have been equipped with 100 kVA generators powered by two 4.4TW2GM Perkins auxiliary engines.
